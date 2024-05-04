Best Movies for Women: People Voted and We Ranked the Top 20

Explore a curated list of empowering films for women, selected by everyday people in an online poll, from heartwarming comedies to provoking dramas. With strong female leads and diverse narratives, these movies celebrate women’s experiences and offer a platform for female voices.

20th: Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom is a drama released in 1998, starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, and Ed Harris. The movie follows the story of a woman (Roberts) who must navigate the complexities of becoming a stepmother to her boyfriend’s (Harris) children, while also dealing with their biological mother’s (Sarandon) terminal illness.

19th: The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a romantic drama released in 2004, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The movie follows the enduring love story of Noah and Allie, two young lovers who are kept apart by societal expectations and class differences. While it didn’t win any major awards, it famously won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.

18th: Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is a comedy released in 2011, starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Melissa McCarthy. The movie follows Annie, a struggling single woman, who becomes the maid of honor for her best friend Lillian’s wedding, leading to hilarious and chaotic misadventures with the other bridesmaids. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Comedy.

17th: The First Wives Club (1996)

The First Wives Club is a comedy released in 1996, starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton. The movie revolves around three women who seek revenge on their ex-husbands after being left for younger women, leading to a series of comedic and empowering escapades.

16th: Steel Magnolias (1989)

Steel Magnolias is a drama released in 1989, starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts. The movie portrays the bond between a group of women in a small Southern town as they navigate life’s joys and sorrows, particularly focusing on their experiences at Truvy’s beauty salon.

15th: 9 to 5 (1980)

9 to 5 is a comedy released in 1980, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. The movie follows three working women who team up to overthrow their sexist and tyrannical boss, leading to a series of hilarious and empowering situations. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for Dolly Parton’s iconic title track, which became a chart-topping hit and a feminist anthem. The same song also went to earn Parton the Grammys for Best Country Song and

Best Country Vocal Performance — Female.

14th: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You is a romantic comedy released in 1999, starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik. The movie is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, set in a high school where a rebellious teenager attempts to woo the younger sister of a strict and overprotective girl.

13th: Titanic (1997)

Titanic is an epic romantic disaster film released in 1997, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The movie depicts the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic and the forbidden romance that blossoms between a young, passionate artist and a wealthy socialite aboard the ship. Titanic won a record-breaking 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron, and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, praised for its stunning visuals, gripping storytelling, and memorable performances.

12th: Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Pride & Prejudice is a romantic drama released in 2005, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel of the same name, focusing on the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in 19th-century England. Even though it didn't win any major awards, it received critical acclaim for its faithful adaptation, stunning cinematography, and the performances of Knightley and Macfadyen, earning four Academy Award nominations.

11th: Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a teen comedy released in 2004, written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. The movie follows Cady Heron, a teenage girl who navigates the treacherous social hierarchy of high school after transferring from Africa, encountering the infamous clique known as “The Plastics.”

10th: The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music is a beloved musical released in 1965, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The movie tells the story of Maria, a young woman who becomes a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval captain, Captain von Trapp, and ultimately brings music and joy back into their lives. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

9th: Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy released in 1990, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The movie follows the unlikely romance between a wealthy businessman and a vivacious prostitute he hires accompanying him to social events, leading to unexpected love and personal transformation for both characters.

8th: The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada is a comedy-drama released in 2006, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. The movie follows the journey of a young aspiring journalist who lands a job as an assistant to the powerful and demanding editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine, facing challenges and moral dilemmas along the way. It didn’t win any major awards, but Meryl Streep received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestly, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical.

7th: The Help (2011)

The Help is a drama released in 2011, based on Kathryn Stockett 2009 novel of the same name. It stars Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Bryce Dallas Howard and centers around a young aspiring journalist in the 1960s who decides to write a book documenting the experiences of African American maids working for white families in Mississippi, sparking controversy and exposing deep-seated racism. It received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer.

6th: Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing is a romantic drama released in 1987, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Set in the summer of 1963, the movie follows the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman, a young woman who falls in love with her dance instructor, Johnny Castle, while vacationing with her family at a resort. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" and earned widespread acclaim for its iconic soundtrack, electrifying dance sequences, and the chemistry between Swayze and Grey.

5th: Clueless (1995)

Clueless is a coming-of-age comedy released in 1995, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy. The movie follows Cher Horowitz, a wealthy and popular high school student, as she navigates the ups and downs of teenage life in Beverly Hills, including matchmaking and navigating social hierarchies.

4th: A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own is a sports comedy-drama released in 1992, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell. The movie tells the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, focusing on the Rockford Peaches team and their journey to overcome societal prejudices and prove themselves as athletes.

3rd: Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes is a drama released in 1991, starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker. The movie interweaves two narratives: one set in the 1990s, where a disillusioned housewife befriends an elderly woman in a nursing home, and the other set in the 1920s Alabama, focusing on the deep friendship between two women.

2nd: Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama released in 2016, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe. The movie tells the untold true story of three brilliant African American women mathematicians - Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson - who played pivotal roles in NASA's space program during the 1960s, overcoming racial and gender discrimination. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

1st: Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde is a comedy released in 2001, starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair. The movie follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her own potential and passion for the law. While it didn’t win any major awards, it became a box office success and earned Witherspoon a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.