“Big Bang Theory” Star Kate Micucci Reveals a Heartbreaking Health Update

Actress and comedian Kate Micucci, known for her role as Lucy on the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, disclosed her battle with lung cancer. The 43-year-old shared the news through a TikTok video, revealing her diagnosis following a surgical procedure to address the illness while in the hospital.



Talking to her fans, she started, “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok. I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci continued. “But also, I guess, also, it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”



Micucci added, “It’s been a little bit of a trip, and I’ll probably be moving slowly for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it.” She also mentioned that she can’t wait to get back to painting, one of her favorite hobbies.

The post featured a video capturing Micucci’s slow stroll through the hospital, clad in her gown and pushing along her IV drip. Responding to a fan’s inquiry in the comments section, the star addressed whether she had experienced any symptoms that prompted her to seek medical attention. She explained, “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high. So I went to a preventative doctor who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”