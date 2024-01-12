Cameron Diaz Calls to Normalize Married Couples Having Separate Bedrooms

Cameron Diaz, the beloved actress who took a hiatus from acting in 2014, recently surprised her fans by returning to the big screen after nearly a decade. In a recent episode of the Lipstick podcast, the actress advocated for normalizing married couples opting for separate bedrooms. Diaz, who has been happily married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden since 2015, brings her personal experience to the forefront.

Cameron Diaz advocates for embracing separate bedrooms in married life.

Cameron Diaz values personal space! She shared her perspective on ideal living arrangements in a recent podcast episode. Diaz suggested: “We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” she continued. When one of the hosts joked the revelation might stir controversy and suggested that Diaz shouldn’t have revealed it, she answered: “I’ve already said it. By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Her marriage to Benji Madden.

Since 2015, the acclaimed actress has happily married Benji Madden, the talented musician from Good Charlotte, whom she affectionately describes as “absolutely wonderful.”



Diaz and Madden are the proud parents of Raddix, their 4-year-old daughter born in December 2019. The couple joyfully shared the news, expressing their happiness, blessings, and gratitude as they embarked on a new decade with the arrival of Raddix.



In another milestone, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year. Madden shared an image and heartfelt sentiments featuring his initials in a corner. The artwork also captures the serenity of a sunset, a vase with flowers, and the silhouette of a ship on the left, adding an extra touch of romance to the heartfelt message.

Pedro Andrade, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

How her husband feels about her return to acting.