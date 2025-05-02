Cameron Diaz Comes Back After a Decade, Fans Are Focused on One Thing

At 52, Cameron Diaz is officially "Back in Action“—both in Hollywood and on the big screen.

Her upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, marks her long-awaited return to acting after ten years away. As Diaz revealed, Jamie Foxx had a significant influence in convincing her to step back into the spotlight.

Speaking recently on The Graham Norton Show, Diaz explained, “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything. Not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

She was full of admiration for her co-star, sharing, “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”

Reflecting on her comeback, Diaz expressed her gratitude, saying, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”