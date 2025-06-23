Dakota Johnson’s Post-Breakup Revenge Dress Turns Heads on Seth Meyers
Dakota Johnson has long been celebrated for her distinctive sense of style. But recently she took things to a new level. Just days after news broke that she and Chris Martin had split after nearly eight years together, Johnson stepped out in New York City in a sheer, two-piece ensemble often described as a modern-day revenge dress.
A nod to Princess Diana.
The term “revenge dress” originated with Princess Diana’s unforgettable black off-the-shoulder Stambolian gown, which she wore to the Serpentine Gallery just after Prince Charles publicly admitted to his infidelity. Diana’s look was a powerful declaration of independence and self-worth. It was unspoken, yet unmistakable.
Johnson’s choice of jaw-dropping sheer tulle is a nod to that legacy, channeling the same defiant confidence through a contemporary, minimalist lens.
Naked dressing meets deliberate empowerment.
Johnson didn’t stop at sheer. Her bold ensemble consisted of a Nensi Dojaka semi-sheer bodysuit paired with a tulle midi skirt, styled with YSL slingbacks and a Gucci Jackie bag. It’s clearly a calculated fashion moment that underscores her resilience as she promotes her latest film, Materialists, in which she stars next to two of Hollywood’s most jaw-dropping heartthrobs, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
She chose the correct timing to send a powerful message.
What makes this look resonate isn’t just style, it’s timing. The ensemble appeared during her Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, mere days after her split became public. Even her missing engagement ring added to the message that this isn’t just a promotional tour. It’s a personal declaration of moving on.
