Dakota Johnson’s Post-Breakup Revenge Dress Turns Heads on Seth Meyers

The term “revenge dress” originated with Princess Diana’s unforgettable black off-the-shoulder Stambolian gown, which she wore to the Serpentine Gallery just after Prince Charles publicly admitted to his infidelity. Diana’s look was a powerful declaration of independence and self-worth. It was unspoken, yet unmistakable.

Johnson’s choice of jaw-dropping sheer tulle is a nod to that legacy, channeling the same defiant confidence through a contemporary, minimalist lens.