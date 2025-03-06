The Earth Might Have Looked Completely Different in the Past and We Don't Know How to React to This News

Given that the Earth has existed for billions of years, our imagination can stretch far when considering its appearance in the past, especially in light of how much it has evolved based on scientific studies. Would you believe the Earth had a completely different color during its early days? Can you imagine a purple Earth from outer space? A study supported by NASA suggests that this may be true.

In a study published in the Astrobiology journal by Cornell University, researchers uncovered findings that suggest the Earth was not the blue and green planet we recognize today. This concept, known as the Purple Earth hypothesis, proposes that single-celled organisms back then depended on a simpler molecule than chlorophyll to harness sunlight.