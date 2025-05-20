Eva Longoria Recreates Her “Budget” Red Carpet Look From 20 Years Ago—One Detail Has the Internet Buzzing

3 years ago, the 50-year-old actress reflected on her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, revealing that the shimmering gold knit dress she wore back in 2005 set her back just $40, proving that glamour doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag — even on one of the world’s most prestigious red carpets.

Reflecting on her first Cannes experience, Eva Longoria had shared how she chose her outfit with little fanfare. “I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” she said of the dress she had picked back then. “Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.”