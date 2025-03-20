Experts Warn iPhone Users to Turn Off These 3 Default Settings Before Hackers Strike
If you own an iPhone, you might think Apple’s security features have you covered—but cyber experts say some default settings could leave you vulnerable to hackers.
From data tracking to risky connections, these settings could expose your personal information without you even realizing it.
Here are three crucial changes you should make right now to keep your device safe.
Protect your data: why you should disable auto-join on your iPhone’s Wi-Fi
Leaving your iPhone’s Wi-Fi on might seem harmless, but it continuously scans for available networks when not connected. If it detects a hotspot, it may automatically connect—even without your approval.
This exposes you to a cyber threat known as an "evil twin" attack, where hackers create a fake Wi-Fi network that mimics a legitimate one. Once connected, your personal data could be intercepted and exploited. These attacks are especially common in public places with free Wi-Fi.
To prevent this risk, disable the automatic Wi-Fi connection on your iPhone.
Here's how:
- Open the Settings app and tap Wi-Fi.
- Scroll down to Auto-Join Hotspot and tap it.
- Select Never to stop your device from automatically connecting to public hotspots.
Limit location tracking to protect your privacy
Many iPhone apps track your location continuously—often without you realizing it.
While apps like Maps and Weather need location access to function correctly, others may collect and store unnecessary data. This not only puts your privacy at risk but also allows third parties to access sensitive information. Reviewing and restricting app permissions can help safeguard your personal data.
To manage your location settings:
- Open the Settings app, go to Privacy & Security.
- Tap Location Services.
- Adjust permissions by setting essential apps to "While Using"
- Restricting unnecessary apps to "Never" to protect your privacy.
Take control of app tracking
Many apps monitor user activity across different platforms to serve targeted ads or sell behavioral data to third parties. To counter this, Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency, which lets users see which apps collect their data and gives them the power to restrict tracking.
To disable app tracking:
- Open the Settings app, go to Privacy & Security.
- Tap Tracking.
- Switch off "Allow Apps to Request to Track."
This prevents apps from collecting data linked to your identity, strengthening your privacy and security.
Stay safe and protect your privacy! Have you turned off these risky settings on your iPhone yet?
Let us know in the comments below, and share this article to help your friends stay secure!