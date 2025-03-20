Experts Warn iPhone Users to Turn Off These 3 Default Settings Before Hackers Strike

Leaving your iPhone’s Wi-Fi on might seem harmless, but it continuously scans for available networks when not connected. If it detects a hotspot, it may automatically connect—even without your approval.

This exposes you to a cyber threat known as an "evil twin" attack, where hackers create a fake Wi-Fi network that mimics a legitimate one. Once connected, your personal data could be intercepted and exploited. These attacks are especially common in public places with free Wi-Fi.