Girl with Gigantomastia Undergoes Surgery, Loses 10kg (22lbs): Positive Story of the Day

Thaynara Marcondes, a 22-year-old pedagogy student from Mandirituba, is recovering from breast reduction surgery after battling a condition called gigantomastia, which caused her breasts to grow to 10 (22lbs) kilograms. Before her surgery, simple tasks became nearly impossible for her. Let’s know her story.

“I couldn’t even wear a bra anymore,” she says.

“I ended up putting all my clothes in a bag because nothing fit. One day, I tried on eight shirts and none of them worked. I totally lost it.” Now, after her surgery at the end of October, Thaynara is looking forward to getting back to the gym and wearing a bikini again. “I want to run, be active, and do a ton of things that I couldn’t do before,” she adds.

From struggle to strength

The disease, which first showed up in February, made daily activities a struggle—things like working out and even holding babies at her job as a daycare assistant. “I couldn’t take it anymore,” she admits. “I’m skinny, and my back was killing me.”

The surgery, which cost R$40,000, has given her a new lease on life, and she’s now sharing her recovery journey on social media to raise awareness about gigantomastia and its impact. She’s excited to finally feel like herself again and wants other women to know they’re not alone in facing this challenge.

What is gigantomastia?

Gigantomastia, also known as breast hypertrophy or macromastia, is a rare condition where the breasts grow excessively large due to an overproduction of breast tissue. This condition most commonly affects people assigned to female at birth and can cause significant discomfort, pain, and even body image issues.