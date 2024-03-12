Glowing Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump, but Her Sheer Maternity Gown Raises Eyebrows

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her pregnancy at the 2024 Academy Awards by flaunting her baby bump. The star, who is going to be a mom for the first time, looked incredible in her after-party outfit. However, some people deemed that the daring sheer dress doesn’t really suit a maternity style.

The High School Musical star who is expecting her baby with husband Cole Tucker looked radiant at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday.



All eyes were on her as she stunned in a sheer black gown by Alberta Ferretti. The off-the-shoulder dress revealed her belly, legs, and black underwear.

© vanessahudgens / Instagram , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Hudgens added gold earrings and black heels to complete her striking outfit. She switched her high ponytail to glamorous curls and wore a subtle, warm makeup style. This daring appearance followed her earlier red-carpet moment that evening, where she revealed her baby bump for the first time in a long black turtleneck gown.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Her sheer after-party gown received a lot of praise from her fans, who noted how radiant she looked. One person commented, «True queen,» while another remarked, «Mama glow suits you.» However, not everyone agreed with her bold fashion choice. One person remarked, «That is not a proper dress for her really. She needs to cover up a little bit. This is a family show.» Another commented, «Completely exposed! Like no other garment would show off your baby bump? Why?»

We believe that a woman should wear whatever makes her feel comfortable and confident in her own skin. Last year, Ciara’s Oscar look also caused quite a stir as it was considered too revealing, but the star responded brilliantly. You can check it out here.