8 Fashion Mistakes in Movies and Series That Are Hard to Spot by Regular People

Costume design plays a crucial role in bringing historical authenticity and aesthetic appeal to movies and series. However, there are instances when even the most visually stunning productions fall short in the accuracy of their costumes. Bridgerton, a Regency-era drama, has faced scrutiny for its depiction of corsets. Meanwhile, the iconic film Titanic, celebrated for its attention to historical detail, has not escaped criticism.

1. The corset scene in Bridgerton Season 1 deviates from historical accuracy.

Dresses of that era typically did not require corsets for shaping, since they were not designed to be tight-fitting. However, Bridgerton took creative liberties for the sake of storytelling and visual aesthetics.

2. The pink dress in Singin’ in the Rain.

The movie, taking place in the 1920s, stars Debbie Reynolds as Kathy Seldon. However, in one scene, she wears a lovely pink dress that’s historically inaccurate for the 1920s period.

3. Emma’s curls were made with a modern curling iron.

Marese Langan, the makeup and hair designer for Emma, delved into the distinct hairstyles of the 19th century, characterized by simplicity and romance. Langan aimed to create a historically faithful look with a modern twist by accentuating the delicate curls framing the face. Using small Marcel tongs heated in a miniature oven, she meticulously crafted tightly wound spirals that tapered towards the ends, achieving a structured and defined appearance.

4. Despite the widespread popularity of bonnets (hats) during the Regency era, the show Bridgerton decided not to use them.

5. In Gladiator, there’s a brief moment where Russell Crowe’s leather kilt reveals a sight of Lycra shorts, a detail that wouldn’t have existed in that historical period.

6. Rose’s lipstick color in Titanic is too bold for that time period, less make-up would have been expected.

7. The corsets in The Phantom of the Opera look too modern for the year 1870.

8. The female underwear in season 2 of Bridgerton

While some clothing shapes are accurate, they carry a more contemporary appearance. Additionally, during the Regency era, the typical undergarments included a loose linen shift or chemise, layered with a corset or stays, followed by a petticoat and the gown. Stockings, held up by garters, completed the ensemble.