Grandparents Play a Crucial Role in a Mother’s Mental Health, According to Research
Maternal grandparents took center stage in this study.
A study found that when a mom has her own parents nearby to offer support, she’s less likely to rely on harsh or overly controlling parenting methods and less likely to be depressed. Instead, with their guidance and presence, she tends to use more gentle and positive approaches to raising her children.
Interestingly, this effect only happens with maternal grandparents. Support from the father’s parents or other relatives didn’t show the same influence on her parenting style.
Secret to living a longer life
This setup doesn’t just benefit parents and kids—it’s also good for grandparents. Research shows that spending quality time with grandchildren can actually help grandparents live longer.
Caring for little ones, in moderation, can lower stress and keeps them active and engaged. It’s a win-win, strengthening family bonds while also boosting the grandparents’ overall well-being.
Grandparents play a big part in helping kids understand their own feelings.
Helping kids build emotional intelligence is crucial, and having grandparents involved can make this process much easier. Children who have close relationships with their grandparents are also less likely to get caught up in negative behavior.
During difficult times, grandparents often step in to offer both emotional comfort and practical help. Their steady presence can soften the impact and give kids a sense of security when they need it most.
Spending time with grandparents can help reduce age-related stereotypes.
When kids form strong bonds with their grandparents, they learn to appreciate older generations and see them in a positive light. This connection helps break down common misconceptions about aging.
By growing up with that understanding, children are more likely to show respect and empathy toward seniors throughout their lives. This kindness isn’t limited to their own grandparents—it extends to teachers, neighbors, and even people they pass on the street.
