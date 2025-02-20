Here’s a Gross Thing Many People Do in a Hotel Without Even Knowing

Traveling can be totally life-changing! But sometimes, the biggest shocks come from the places you’d least expect.

After a long day of adventures, there’s nothing better than kicking back in your hotel room, flipping on the TV, and sipping on a chilled drink. But before you grab that ice bucket and head to the machine down the hall—hold up! Is it actually safe?

Turns out, the ickiest thing to do in your hotel room is using an ice bucket. Epidemiologists have some eye-opening warnings about that innocent-looking ice bucket. Here’s why you might want to rethink how you use it (and what you should do instead).