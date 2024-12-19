“He’s Done Something to His Face!” Keanu Reeves Causes a Stir, Stepping Out With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant turned heads at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere, with fans swooning over their chemistry—but it was Keanu's subtly different look that had everyone talking.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a dazzling date night on December 16, stepping out for the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, made a rare red carpet appearance, hand-in-hand, turning heads with their elegant style. Reeves, 60, looked sharp in a dark suit paired with a striped tie, while Grant, 51, stunned in a long black coat embellished with silver and bronze sequins in abstract patterns. Her signature silver hair, styled in soft waves, and a matching sparkly clutch completed her sophisticated look, sparking admiration from fans and photographers alike.

Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Keanu and Alexandra were all smiles as they posed for photos at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere, radiating joy and enjoying their evening together. The blue carpet buzzed with excitement as Reeves, who voices Shadow the villain in the animated film, greeted fans and well-wishers. In a chat, the star opened up about the special night, sharing his excitement about stepping out with Grant. "We got dolled up, and it was very exciting—kind of nerve-wracking in the car, getting out. It's really special to be side by side," he said. Reeves couldn't hide his admiration for Grant, sweetly mimicking a "miracle noise" and gushing, "The heart just opens" when seeing her all dressed up for the occasion. Their chemistry and connection were palpable.

Jeffrey Mayer/Associated Press/East News

However, their outing wasn’t the only thing sparking buzz. Fans couldn’t help but notice something "different" about Keanu’s appearance, with many taking to social media to comment. While plenty praised the star's look, others speculated on subtle changes. “Wow, he’s had some work done, but WELL done ❤️,” one Instagram user remarked. Another wrote, “Hmmm… he has done something to his face… sigh.” The comments ranged from admiration to curiosity, “HE’S SO HANDSOME UGH,” gushed one fan, while another observed, “Looks so different.” Some wondered if the change was due to age or something else entirely. “He looks like he lost some age… how lol [sic],” questioned one user.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Others praised Keanu's timeless beauty and the couple's undeniable connection. “She is so cute! And oh my gawd, his trimmed beard makes him even more handsome – statistically, I was sure that was impossible [sic],” one fan commented. Many fans noticed the couple’s similar features, with one user saying, “They have very similar features. I think that makes them a true match. I like it! [sic] He’s very refreshing!”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

It’s clear that their public appearance didn’t just catch attention for their style—it was also their genuine chemistry that left fans swooning.