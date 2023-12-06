How Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Feel About THIRD Pregnancy Just After Their Second Son’s Arrival

The couple wasted no time extending their family since confirming their union in 2021. Their firstborn baby boy, RZA, arrived in May 2022, followed by a second son, Riot, in August 2023. In an interview, Rihanna shared her thoughts on family plans, saying, “My wish would be to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open to having a girl or a boy or whatever.”

The couple wants a really big family.

Since Riot’s birth, rumors have been circulating that the singer is pregnant with a third child. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed, “Rihanna confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their 3rd baby,” reaching over 5 million reactions.

However, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not made any announcement about a third pregnancy. And despite all the hype, the rumor remains unconfirmed. The couple’s most devoted fans attempt to corroborate this theory through past interviews when the singer said that she wants “three or four” children. Another source told Us Weekly in September 2023, that Rihanna and A$AP weren’t rushing to expand their family further, “Rihanna loves children, and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Her life is more colorful since becoming a mother.

The Barbadian opened up about what’s like to be a parent and how that affected her in the first episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast. “I’m living for my son,” Rihanna said. “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account.” The 34-year-old also explained that her life took a turn for the better after giving birth, and that she thinks twice before taking unnecessary risks. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it,” she continued. “Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him.”

And this isn’t the first time Rihanna has gushed about the joys of motherhood and how much she’s enjoying her new role. In a previous interview, she lit up when asked what her favorite thing about being a mom was.



“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up, and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” she replied.

How motherhood changed her perspective on work.

On 12 February 2023, Rihanna stepped on stage to perform a selection of her hits after being away from music for almost a decade. The stage was none other than the halftime show at the Super Bowl, which has a long tradition of featuring iconic acts from a variety of music’s biggest names. When asked, during the podcast recording, about how she reacted when she got the invitation for it, the singer admitted that she was fearful of how it would go. “It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected to come back from zero to Super Bowl. That’s kind of nuts,” Rihanna replied. She also wanted to make sure the show would be good enough to warrant the time spent away from her son. “Getting back to anything right now has to feel worth it. Nothing is worthy of your time away from your kid,” she added.

But what took the world by surprise during her Super Bowl Halftime Show was the announcement that she is pregnant with her second child, with the performance beginning with the singer rubbing her baby bump at the start of the first song. RiRi created a new pop culture moment, and since then, fans can’t wait to see how her motherhood story continues to unfold and blossom!