Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Demands to Be Removed From His Will, and the Reason Is Devastating
Brooke Hogan, the daughter of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, reportedly made the decision to remove herself from her father’s will in 2023. It was entirely her choice, according to a source close to the family. It’s a surprising move, especially in a world where inheritance disputes often turn ugly.
The insider told Entertainment Tonight that Brooke opted out of any inheritance because she “didn’t trust the people around him and didn’t want to be involved in a financial battle when he passed.” Her decision came after years of concern over individuals in her father’s inner circle. It paints a picture of someone prioritizing peace over money, a choice not everyone would have the strength to make.
“Brooke wanted to protect her dad from people she believed were taking advantage of him,” the source explained. But after countless arguments, she ultimately contacted his financial manager and asked to be taken out of the will.
Brooke’s husband, Steven Olesky, shared insight into the emotional toll the situation had on his wife. “She was sobbing and texting his financial manager,” he recalled, “because of the hurt that remained consistent in their relationship.”
Despite her removal from the will, Brooke is still listed as a beneficiary on a life insurance trust that her father previously established.
“All Brooke ever wanted from Hulk was his time and honesty,” Olesky added. “And unfortunately, for my wife, that was never in the cards.” One can only imagine how difficult it must have been growing up in a famous family constantly in the spotlight.
