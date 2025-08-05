Goldie Hawn’s Granddaughter Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance, and Fans Agree on One Thing

When asked about seeing her dad on the big screen in a clip shared on Instagram, Rio replied, “Well, I mean, I love my dad no matter what, I just feel like it’s cool to watch just like my family be on TV.” She then added with an adorable smile, “Because one day I want to be on TV.”

The family spoke about her acting dreams further, with Hudson claiming he wants to take it slow. He added, “She wants it. She’s an amazing dancer. She loves to perform. It’s in her genes, but we’re going to do plays first.”

Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn also said that basically, it wasn’t up to them, “I don’t think we have a choice, frankly. Same way with Kate. Kate, I didn’t have a choice, and I think with this one we don’t have a choice.” She added, “That’s great. All I want her to be is happy. I don’t care about anything else.”