Goldie Hawn’s Granddaughter Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance, and Fans Agree on One Thing
Goldie Hawn recently made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet for a movie premiere, accompanied by three of her grandchildren. As she posed lovingly with her granddaughter, 12-year-old Rio, fans couldn’t help but notice an uncanny detail.
Goldie Hawn accompanied son Oliver Hudson to the New York premiere of his movie, Happy Gilmore 2. Hudson’s wife, Erinn Bartlett, and the couple’s three children: Wilder Brooks Hudson, 17, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, 15, and Rio Laura Hudson, 12, also accompanied them, turning the premiere into a family event.
Both grandma and granddaughter wore strappy floral dresses, sporting similar blonde locks.
All of Oliver Hudson's kids seemed to be bitten by the acting bug, and when asked, both the boys shared that they are interested in becoming actors. Hudson chimed in to say that he had already filmed a Netflix Christmas movie with Wilder, up for release in November 2025. The actor proudly added that his younger son Bodhi is also getting roles, and will soon film a Netflix movie.
The kids certainly seemed to have taken an active interest in showbiz, following in the footsteps of their grandma, Goldie Hawn, their "honorary" grandad Kurt Russell, and their aunt, Kate Hudson as well. Of course, they love seeing their dad on TV too, or so said the youngest of the three, Rio.
When asked about seeing her dad on the big screen in a clip shared on Instagram, Rio replied, “Well, I mean, I love my dad no matter what, I just feel like it’s cool to watch just like my family be on TV.” She then added with an adorable smile, “Because one day I want to be on TV.”
The family spoke about her acting dreams further, with Hudson claiming he wants to take it slow. He added, “She wants it. She’s an amazing dancer. She loves to perform. It’s in her genes, but we’re going to do plays first.”
Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn also said that basically, it wasn’t up to them, “I don’t think we have a choice, frankly. Same way with Kate. Kate, I didn’t have a choice, and I think with this one we don’t have a choice.” She added, “That’s great. All I want her to be is happy. I don’t care about anything else.”
All fans could focus on was how Goldie Hawn has now another “mini me.” Not only did her daughter, Kate Hudson, inherit her looks, but now Rio also looks like a miniature version of hers, prompting a fan to claim, “She has STRONG genes!”
Another felt Rio had the “Goldie Smile,” while more concurred, saying, “Yep ... that’s Goldie Hawn’s signature smile on both Kate and now Rio.” Yet another Instagram user commented, “Definitely her mini me!!! She’s adorable.”
More compliments came through, “That little one is definitely gonna win an Oscar one day. She has the ’it factor’ already. You can see it clearly.”
