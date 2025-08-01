Jason Momoa Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Look, Sparking Fierce Debate

The Aquaman star can be seen in a new series, Chief of War, streaming on Apple TV from August 1, 2025. True to his roots, he plays a Hawaiian chief, and the plot is about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective. Momoa certainly looks the part with his fierce facial hair and muscular frame.

Fans are certainly stoked for the series and full of praise for his passion project. That said, his bold new look is for Dune: Part Three, and it’s even more exciting for him, given he will be co-starring with someone very dear to him.