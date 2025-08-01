Jason Momoa Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Look, Sparking Fierce Debate
Jason Momoa just dived into a new look, and while his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, seems to love it, he “hates it!” While the star transformed himself for the filming of Dune: Part Three, he also had an environmental message to share. Meanwhile, his transformation seems to have sparked a rather fierce debate among his fans.
Jason Momoa will soon be seen in a new series.
The Aquaman star can be seen in a new series, Chief of War, streaming on Apple TV from August 1, 2025. True to his roots, he plays a Hawaiian chief, and the plot is about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective. Momoa certainly looks the part with his fierce facial hair and muscular frame.
Fans are certainly stoked for the series and full of praise for his passion project. That said, his bold new look is for Dune: Part Three, and it’s even more exciting for him, given he will be co-starring with someone very dear to him.
Momoa will be joined by his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa in Dune: Part Three. Nakoa will be playing Leto II, one of the twin offspring of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya).
“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Jason earlier mentioned in July. He continued, “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good.
You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and working with Denis Villeneuve.”
His new look is for the third installment of Dune.
Momoa played sword master Duncan Idaho in Dune and is now all set to reprise the role in the third installment of the movie. And so, the DC star shaved off his beard for the first time in six years in preparation for the filming of the movie, after sitting out the movie franchise’s second installment in 2024.
In a video shared on Instagram on July 30, Momoa buzzed off his signature scruff, exclaiming, “I hate it.” He also called it a “kickoff” to a new chapter, adding in a shoutout to Dune director Denis Villeneuve, saying, “Only for you.”
Adria Arjona was quick to respond with hearts, while one IG user commented, “Dune 3 is coming! You look handsome either way, I am a huge fan of the beard, however!”
Another comment came from someone who was clearly in favor of a clean-shaven Momoa, as they wrote, “Great, you look so handsome. OMG, Jason, why do you hide your beautiful face?”
The post also announced a new campaign to reduce waste for his water bottle company, Mananalu. “Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet,” Jason added in the caption, earning plenty of fan praise. One fan sweetly reassured Momoa, writing, “You are still very handsome without the beard, and let’s continue to end single use plastic.”
Fans seemed split about his shaving off his beard.
Although some fans were more understanding of the demands of Hollywood than the rest, writing, “I like you better with a beard; you look more mature and serious. But work is work. And if you have to shave for the shoot, that’s okay too. Without a beard, you look young and daring.”
For another fan, shaving was a big no-no, as they commented, “No, don’t be shaving the beard; your beard has its own fan club.”
One fan had an entertaining take to offer, writing, “You know that viral video where the baby cries when the dad comes home without the beard? I get it now. I really get it.😢”
The debate continued, with more and more fans adding in their views about how they like Jason best. One wrote, “I looooooove a babyface!!!” Another concurred, “Without question, that hair did nothing for him. He’s adorable without it.” Another simply questioned, “How long till it comes back?”
Clearly, Jason Momoa’s facial hair may have its own fans, but his true fans love him no matter what and feel that he looks fine with a beard and without.
With a strong fan following, Jason Momoa, who is a man of many talents, will always have fans appreciating his every move. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s latest look also left fans in utter disbelief.