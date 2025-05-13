Johnny Depp Leaves Fans In Disbelief With New Hair, “Didn’t Realize it Was Him”
Johnny Depp has done it again! His latest transformation left everyone totally speechless, and social media exploded with reactions. Die-hard fans weighed in on his bold new look, shook, but delighted by the switch-up from his classic style. Most were living for the glow-up and begging to see more of him, ASAP.
The actor wore shorter hair at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry.
Depp made a dazzling comeback on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Jeanne du Barry in 2024. The 60-year-old actor won over fans with his charm, stopping to pose for photos and warmly signing autographs. Before the screening, he stepped on stage to share his appreciation, saying he felt “strangely, oddly, perversely lucky” to be cast as King Louis XV in the film. He graciously acknowledged the same: “So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere, and suddenly you end up playing the King of France.”
What also caught the fans’ attention was his new hair cut, where he seemed to have ditched his longer locks for a more clean-cut appearance. Fans appreciated the new look, as one commented, “Good for him!! He looks amazing!! Love the clean look.”
Another fan felt thankful, writing, “He has been looking unhealthy for a while. I’m glad he’s past that now.”
Fans seemed to love his new look.
For the past few years, Depp had adopted what was best described as a grungy look, with long, messy, and often greasy hair which he slicked back for red carpet appearances. While some fans stood by him, with comments like, “He’s never really conformed and has always danced to the beat of his own drum. Blessed with great genetics either way.”
Amid all the buzz, some couldn’t help but speculate that his dramatic makeover might be connected to the fallout from his turbulent legal battles with Amber Heard: “I would suspect after the trial, he might have been in a dark place. This could be a sign of him getting back on track.”
Johnny Depp’s latest look is creating waves.
Now, it seems Depp floored everyone with a new-do, even though it’s for his next movie, Day Drinker.
Looking rather dapper in a blue blazer with a lighter blue shirt, Depp sported a salt-and-pepper hairstyle and bear, with lighter contacts to change his eye color as well. Posing rather sartorially with his elbow resting against the table, and an intense gaze into the distance, the soon-to-be 62-year-old had plenty of people fanning over him.
Wrote one Instagram user, “He looks good with [gray] hair.” Another commented, “I love how he is playing into his age instead of being younger. This is a good move.”
Yet another chimed, “Wow!! Unbelievable! He’s gorgeous with a completely different look.” Some even went as far as to comment that they didn’t even realize it was him, given he looked so different from his recent appearances.
Speculation aside, one thing’s clear, Depp’s new look has everyone talking. It’s a bold, refreshing change that’s sparked serious excitement among fans as they count down to his upcoming film, especially since it’s with Penélope Cruz.