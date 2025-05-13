Johnny Depp Leaves Fans In Disbelief With New Hair, “Didn’t Realize it Was Him”

Depp made a dazzling comeback on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Jeanne du Barry in 2024. The 60-year-old actor won over fans with his charm, stopping to pose for photos and warmly signing autographs. Before the screening, he stepped on stage to share his appreciation, saying he felt “strangely, oddly, perversely lucky” to be cast as King Louis XV in the film. He graciously acknowledged the same: “So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere, and suddenly you end up playing the King of France.”



What also caught the fans’ attention was his new hair cut, where he seemed to have ditched his longer locks for a more clean-cut appearance. Fans appreciated the new look, as one commented, “Good for him!! He looks amazing!! Love the clean look.”

Another fan felt thankful, writing, “He has been looking unhealthy for a while. I’m glad he’s past that now.”