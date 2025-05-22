Jason Momoa Walks Cannes 2025 With New Love, Fans Echo the Same Thing

The Aquaman star, 45, and the Andor actress, 33, made a public appearance together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Valentine’s Day, 2025. While their relationship has been making quiet headlines for months, this red carpet moment marked their official step into the spotlight as a couple.

For the occasion, Arjona turned heads in a black denim minidress adorned with fringe accents, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag. Momoa, staying true to his rugged aesthetic, sported a brown t-shirt under a black leather jacket, dark jeans, and his signature red-tinted sunglasses.