Jason Momoa Walks Cannes 2025 With New Love, Fans Echo the Same Thing
Jason Momoa created a stir at the Cannes 2025 red carpet, walking in with his new love and displaying pure joy in each other’s company. He was earlier married to Lisa Bonet, but the couple separated in 2020 and finalized the divorce in 2024, leaving Momoa single and ready to mingle. Now, he’s found love again with Adria Arjona, and fans can’t help but notice a curious detail.
Jason Momoa went official with Adria Arjona post divorce.
The Aquaman star, 45, and the Andor actress, 33, made a public appearance together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Valentine’s Day, 2025. While their relationship has been making quiet headlines for months, this red carpet moment marked their official step into the spotlight as a couple.
For the occasion, Arjona turned heads in a black denim minidress adorned with fringe accents, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag. Momoa, staying true to his rugged aesthetic, sported a brown t-shirt under a black leather jacket, dark jeans, and his signature red-tinted sunglasses.
Before his relationship with Adria, Momoa was in a long-term partnership with Lisa Bonet, whom he met at a jazz club in 2005. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lola Iolani, in 2007, followed by their son, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008. They quietly married in 2017, but after nearly five years of marriage, the pair surprised fans by announcing their split in January 2022.
Lisa was earlier married to singer Lenny Kravitz, and they have a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz. For years, Momoa and Bonet seemed to have the ideal, blended family, with Lenny and Zoë often seen with the couple and their two children. The split seems to have shocked fans, and not many have taken kindly to him being with Adria Arjona now.
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona dubbed “lovebirds” at Cannes
The couple looked dapper with Momoa wearing a white tux with a casual V-neck shirt inside, pairing it off with brown formal shoes, dark glasses, and a bead necklace. He also wore his long locks in a braid, showcasing his trademark casual style and looking absolutely gorgeous.
Arjona also shown in a stunning strapless sea green gown with a draped silhouette and a train, accessorizing with a diamond strap necklace and bracelet, and wearing her hair in beachy waves.
The couple attended Cannes for Arjona’s upcoming movie, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, also starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky.
While some fans were more than happy to call them “Love birds,” others felt it was a “Cute middle age crisis.” Then again, not everyone was all that kind either.
Many fans felt that Arjona was dating Momoa because he looked liked someone else. Wrote one Instagram user, “Can we talk about she’s dating someone who LOOKS JUST LIKE HER DAD, huge Latin singer Ricardo Arjona ! Byeeee.” Another piped, “So nice of her to bring her dad.”
There have been previous comparisons of Arjona looking more like Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz as well. That being said, the couple seemed to be over the moon with each other at Cannes 2025, something many fans appreciated.
