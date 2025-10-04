I Absolutely Refuse to Let My Daughter Stay With Her Dad, Her Safety Is Everything to Me

Hello Bright Side,

My ex and I share custody of our daughter. He’s the one who usually handles all the drop-offs and pick-ups, so I had never actually been inside his new place. I didn’t really think much of it, because as long as our daughter seemed fine, I just let it be. But last week I needed to bring over her school project, and that’s when everything changed.

When I walked down the hallway and saw her bedroom door wide open, I froze in shock. The room that was supposed to be hers was filled with someone else’s belongings. Clothes, boxes, and random items were piled everywhere, like it was never meant to be her space at all. My heart sank. I immediately asked him what was going on, because I couldn’t understand why her room looked like it belonged to a stranger.

That’s when he admitted, without hesitation, that he had rented out her room. He told me money had been tight and this was the best way to bring in extra income. He brushed it off like it was completely normal, saying our daughter was “fine” with it because she didn’t mind sleeping on the couch. He spoke so casually, like her comfort and security didn’t matter at all.