I Am Postponing the Wedding Because My Fiancé Keeps Making Comments About My Scar

Our wedding is approaching, and I've been busy with the wedding planning. Days ago, my fiancé, me, and my in-laws were talking about the wedding and were talking about how we're going to finally be married. He laughed and said, "I'm marrying you minus the scar." I was stunned when he said that, especially in front of his family.

I was so upset, I got up and walked out of the room. We had a big fight, and he kept saying I was being a drama queen and that he said "nothing wrong." He doubled down when I said I'd consider postponing the wedding because of his comment, and he called me crazy. His mom said that I'm obviously "traumatized" by my scar to let it ruin my marriage with her son and suggested therapy.

She told me that the scar was the issue, not her son, who loves me as I am and chose me to be his wife. I don't know, I really feel horrible right now. I don't know if I said the right thing about postponing the wedding, and whether I'm overreacting in this situation. My girlfriends have previously said that my fiancé shouldn't even be bringing up the scar like that.