I Asked My Colleague to Wear Shoes at Work—and It Backfired

Sometimes, the smallest issues at work can snowball into situations you’d never expect. That’s exactly what happened to me when I tried to address a simple problem with my colleague. What started as a polite request quickly spiraled into an office-wide controversy.

The “smelly” situation.

Hi Bright Side! I am in a pickle and would like to share my awkward office situation that keeps getting messy. I had been interning at a reputable firm for a few months, trying to make a good impression. For the most part, everything was going smoothly. But then, a new coworker joined our team and started taking off her shoes at work and works bare feet. Initially, I didn’t think much of it, but the smell was unbearable. Worse, we shared the same workstation, and I could tell that others sitting nearby were also uncomfortable. Yet, no one said anything. At first, I tried dropping subtle hints. “Wow, it’s so cold in here, isn’t it? Perfect weather for cozy shoes,” I’d say. But she didn’t get the message. The smell persisted, and the awkwardness grew.

I tried to be diplomatic about it.

After a few days of silent suffering, I decided to address the issue directly but kindly. I approached her during a quiet moment and politely said, “Could you please keep your shoes on while you’re working? I know heels can be uncomfortable, but that’s why I usually wear flats in the office.” She looked at me with confusion and asked, “Why does it matter?” Trying to be diplomatic, I responded, “It just makes me uncomfortable to see bare feet at work.” Her reply was curt: “Then don’t look.” Taken aback, I politely mentioned, “It’s not just about that. There’s also a bit of an unpleasant smell, which could easily be solved if you kept your shoes on.” That’s when things escalated. She got defensive and said, “I would know if my feet smelled” and threatened to involve HR if I continued “harassing” her.

She called me out publicly.

The next day, she went straight to our supervisor and complained. To my horror, I was called out in front of everyone and she publicly humiliated me. My supervisor reminded me to be respectful of colleagues’ personal choices and implied that I might have overstepped. I regretted bringing it up at all. I was stunned but decided to let it go, hoping the matter would blow over, but the story didn’t end there. A week later, I opened my email and was shocked to see that someone made a new initiative on the company platform: employees could submit anonymous suggestions to improve the workplace dress code. Most ideas were straightforward, like relaxing the tie requirement or allowing casual Fridays. However, one suggestion stood out—it proposed banning barefoot behavior in the office. To my surprise, it gained an overwhelming number of likes and comments in support. My colleague, convinced that I had submitted the suggestion, confronted me angrily. “Why are you trying to humiliate me?” she demanded. I assured her I had nothing to do with it, but she didn’t believe me. The situation became so uncomfortable that she avoided me entirely. The irony? The anonymous suggestion’s popularity seemed to embarrass her more than my initial request ever did. By the following week, she started wearing flats to work—without waiting for any official policy change.

The situation has got better and worse at the same time.

Even though my colleague is now wearing shoes to work and the “stench” has subsided, there is now major awkwardness between us. Several others from my team seem a bit uncomfortable around me. Did I do something wrong by voicing my opinion? Should I apologize?

Hello! Thank you for sharing your story with us. It sounds tricky, and it must be hard to continue working in such a stressful environment. Here are some suggestions from us to move past this situation and how to deal with similar situations in the future more professionally: Talk to your colleague: Be polite and try to pacify the situation by explaining your intentions. Apologize if needed to put this all behind you. Document the issue: Keep a record of your observations, including dates and specific instances. This can be helpful if the situation escalates or requires HR intervention. Seek guidance from HR: Instead of addressing the issue directly with the person, consult HR for advice. They are trained to handle sensitive workplace matters and can mediate effectively. Maintain confidentiality: Avoid discussing the issue with other colleagues. This helps prevent gossip and ensures the matter is handled professionally. Be empathetic: Consider that your colleague may have valid reasons for their behavior. Approach the situation with understanding and a willingness to find a solution that works for everyone. Use neutral language: When addressing sensitive topics, choose your words carefully to avoid sounding accusatory or judgmental. Focus on the impact rather than the person’s actions. Follow-up with HR: If the issue persists, ensure HR is aware and involved. Let them take the lead in implementing any necessary changes. By following these steps, you can address workplace concerns respectfully and effectively, minimizing the risk of misunderstandings or conflicts.