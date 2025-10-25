I Asked My Team Member to Brush His Teeth, Now My Career Is on the Line

Hey Bright Side! I’ve found myself in a tricky situation at work and thought I’d share this awkward experience that keeps spiraling out of control. I’ve been interning at a well-known company for a few months, aiming to make a solid impression. For the most part, everything has been running smoothly.

That is, until a new colleague joined our team. He started talking to me up close, and I couldn’t help but notice the strong odor of his breath. At first, it was just a slight discomfort, but soon it became overwhelming. To make matters worse, we were sharing the same desk, and I could see the others around us shifting uncomfortably. But no one said a word.

I tried to give gentle hints. “It’s really warm in here today, don’t you think? A bit more space would help,” I’d say, hoping to steer him back a little. But he didn’t seem to pick up on it. The unpleasant scent hung in the air, and the tension only kept building.