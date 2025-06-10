I Cut Out Screens to Reconnect With My Daughter, but Uncovered a Nasty Truth Instead

Hey Bright Side!

We had a rule: no phones during dinner. My daughter was on hers more, drifting from us. I asked her to put it down—no reply. I asked again. Still nothing. So I turned off the Wi-Fi.

To my surprise, she turned it back on, ignoring me. Then she showed her phone. I was shocked to see a message to a friend: “Can you come get me? I’m done with all their pointless boundaries.”