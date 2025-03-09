I Did a Paternity Test on My Daughter and It Ruined My Marriage

Dear Bright Side,

From the moment I met Olivia, everything felt natural. We connected instantly, and within a few weeks, we were practically inseparable. My wife got pregnant a month into our relationship.

The timing caught me off guard—I had my doubts—but I wanted to believe the baby was mine. More than anything, I wanted to be a father. Growing up with an absent dad left a void in my life, and I promised myself that if I ever had a child, they would never feel that emptiness. So, I ignored my concerns and proposed.