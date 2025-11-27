I Found the Nanny Putting My Granddaughter at Risk, Yet My DIL Sees Me as the Enemy

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a retired nurse and a widow. My son and his wife both work long hours, and they recently hired a nanny to help care for my 2-year-old granddaughter, the little girl who is the light of my life.

They kept insisting, “She’s incredible with kids. We’re so lucky we found her.” Still, something never sat right with me. My son had given me a key to their house, and though I usually called ahead before visiting, one afternoon I decided to drop by unannounced.

The moment I stepped inside, my heart nearly stopped. My granddaughter was sitting on the hallway floor, fiddling with several small coins, and I watched her lift one toward her mouth. Just a few feet away, the nanny was perched on the stairs, completely absorbed in her phone, not even glancing at the child she was supposed to be watching.

I rushed over, snatched the coins away, and demanded to know what was going on. Instead of being alarmed or apologetic, she shrugged and said my granddaughter had asked for the coins, so she let her play with them. “I didn’t think it would hurt anything,” she said, as if choking hazards weren’t a thing every caregiver should know.