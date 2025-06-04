I Gave My Daughter a “Forbidden” Name, but I Refuse to Rename Her

The new mom didn’t announce her baby’s name ahead of time. That wasn’t an accident. She explained that a family member had once stolen a baby name, creating major drama in the past.

“My mom wanted to know, but I was adamant on keeping it a secret,” she wrote.

When the time came to welcome her daughter, she proudly introduced her as Annabelle, a name that meant a lot to her and her husband, as it belonged to his late grandmother who helped raise him.

But the reaction in the delivery room wasn’t what she expected. Her dad said he loved the name, but her mom went pale, said she didn’t feel well, and left just minutes later.