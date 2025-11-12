I Had One Vegan Rule in My House — My MIL Broke It, So I Taught Her a Lesson

"When I married my husband, I knew his mom and I were total opposites. She’s old-school, loud, and absolutely obsessed with steak. I’ve been vegan for eight years — not preachy, just strict about what gets cooked in my kitchen.

Last month she came to stay with us for a week. Beforehand, I told her, “You’re welcome to eat whatever you want when we go out, but in my house, no meat. My kitchen, my rules.” She laughed and said, “Oh, we’ll see.”

On day two, I came home to the smell of bacon. She was at my stove, frying it in my pan, using my wooden spoon. When I said, “I asked you not to,” she rolled her eyes and said, “It’s just breakfast. You’re too sensitive.”

I took the pan, dumped the bacon in the trash, and calmly said, “If you can’t respect my home, there’s a hotel five minutes away.” She packed her bags that afternoon.

Now my husband’s family says I humiliated her and “chose food over family.”

My husband is mad.

Am I a bad person?

Sincerily,

L.