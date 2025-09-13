I Knew My Daughter Didn’t Like My Job, but I Didn’t Expect Her to Hurt Me Like This

Hello Bright Side!

I’ve seen a lot of posts here with people sharing their experiences, so I thought I’d share mine too and maybe find a bit of relief... I work at a fast food place that happens to be super close to my daughter’s school. It’s not glamorous, but it pays the bills and honestly the schedule works for me since I can keep an eye on things while she’s in school.

My daughter hates that I work there. She’s told me more than once that it’s “embarrassing” and that I “couldn’t find anything better.” I usually just let it roll off my back because, well, teenagers say stuff, right?

But the other day, she did something completely unexpectable, and I was in disbelief. She came in with her friends and completely humiliated me. She literally pointed at me behind the counter and said, “Look at this, my mom works at a fast food joint. None of your parents would stoop that low. I wish I’d never have to see my mom like this.”