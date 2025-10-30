I Left My Estate to My Adopted Son, and Now My Biological Kids Are Pleading for a Share

Hello, Bright Side!

I’m 78 years old. I raised my three children on my own and later adopted Brandon. As the years passed, my children became busy with their own lives, but Brandon always stayed close, regularly checking in and offering his help whenever I needed it.

I had long decided that I would divide my inheritance equally among all four of my children, because, in my heart, there was no difference between them.

But everything changed recently. My eldest daughter handed me a set of forms—documents that would give my three biological children power of attorney over my affairs, but leave Brandon out of the picture.

She told me that I had been getting forgetful and a little eccentric in my old age, and that these forms would ensure things were taken care of properly. Power of attorney, she explained, would allow them to make decisions for me—especially when it came to my finances and medical matters. Then, she pressured me to sign, insisting it was for the best.