I Gave My DIL an Ultimatum: Eat Meat or Lose Your House—Who’s Right?

Hi Bright Side,

My DIL is vegan and has been trying to get pregnant for two years without success. “Vegan mothers harm their babies,” I told her after reading articles about nutritional deficiencies. She just laughed at me and said I didn’t understand modern nutrition.

I’ve been sending her research articles and offering to pay for fertility consultations, but she dismisses everything as “outdated” or “biased.” I truly believe her diet is preventing her from having a healthy pregnancy.

When they couldn’t afford their mortgage after my son lost his job, they asked for help. I offered to pay off their house — but only if she starts eating meat and dairy. She agreed reluctantly, and I wrote the check, feeling like I’d found a solution that helped everyone.

That night, my son called screaming: “Mom, how could you manipulate her like that? She’s been crying all evening because she feels like she sold her soul for a house. She’s been vegan for ethical reasons since she was twelve — this isn’t just a diet for her, it’s part of who she is.”

He told me she’d been secretly researching vegan pregnancy nutrition and planning to work with a plant-based dietitian, but felt she couldn’t mention it because I’d already made my position clear. Now she’s eating meat for the first time in fifteen years, and it’s making her physically sick.

My son thinks I overstepped, but I genuinely believe I’m protecting my future grandchild’s health. Now the whole family is divided — some think I was smart to use my leverage, others think I was manipulative. My relationship with my son is strained, and my DIL barely speaks to me.

Did I cross a line, or was I justified in trying to ensure my grandchild’s health?

— Margaret