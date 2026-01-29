I Passed the Interview — Then the “Test” Turned Into Real Work

I applied for a Project Coordinator position at a growing tech firm. The final stage was a “Paid 3-Day Practical Trial.” I was thrilled—they were actually paying me to show my skills! They gave me a desk, a company email, and a “sample project” to organize.

The project was massive. It felt like a lot for a “test,” but I wanted that $60k salary, so I dove in.

Day 1 to day 5

By the end of Day 3, I was exhausted. When I went to HR to “finish” my trial, they looked surprised.

“Oh, the manager hasn’t seen your final report yet. Can you stay just two more days to ’present’ it to the board? We’ll double your trial pay.”

I agreed.

On Day 4 and day 5, I wasn’t just presenting; I was attending staff meetings, answering emails from the London office, and even training a junior intern. I felt like part of the team.

Friday at 5:00 PM, I went to the CEO’s office to sign my official contract. He was standing by the window, holding my 50-page database report. The CEO wouldn’t look at me. Tapping my 50-page report, he sighed, “HR just told me the budget for this role wasn’t approved. We’re in a hiring freeze.”

He just slid a check for “trial pay” across the desk—it was barely minimum wage for a week of high-level work.

On my way out, I saw the “intern” I’d been training. She was the CEO’s niece by the way. They didn’t lack a budget; they used my “interview” to build their system and forced me to train her to run it.

I didn’t argue. I just opened my phone and hit “Revoke Access.” I had hosted the database on my private cloud for the presentation. Since I wasn’t an employee, the work was still mine.

