Did you VOLUNTEER TO HOST? Or were you VOLUNTOLD? YOU DON'T owe anyone any explanation. You have been their UNPAID VENUE, CATERER, AND MAID, LONG ENOUGH. Go to BRUNCH from now on. Let them HOST themselves. The only TRADITION you are "ruining" is their tradition of USING YOU.
I Canceled Easter Dinner at My Place—I’m Done Going Broke Feeding Everyone
During Easter, family gatherings often bring joy but can also create tension around who should pay and how money is spent. Balancing generosity, success, and kindness can be tricky when expectations clash, leaving hosts feeling stressed despite their best intentions.
We get letters from readers who feel the pressure of being the “default host”, the one with the biggest space, the most patience, or simply the weakest boundaries.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hello Bright Side!
So I have hosted Easter for my family every single year for the past 7 years. And when I say hosted, I mean HOSTED. My house is the only one big enough for all 14 of us, so it just became “my thing.” I cook everything from scratch, prep for days, clean before and after, decorate a bit, the whole deal. No one really helps, but I didn’t make a huge deal out of it before. Last year though? I actually sat down and did the math after and realized I spent almost $800 on food. On one holiday meal. Plus all the time and energy.
So this year I was like, yeah, I’m not doing that again by myself. I texted the family group chat and said something along the lines of, “Hey, I’m happy to host again, but I’ll need everyone to chip in this time.” My brother immediately replies: “Nope! The host always pays.” Like, what?? Since when is that some universal law?? No one else really said anything. So I said, okay cool, guess I’m not hosting this year then. And I canceled.
And here’s the part that really got me: A week later, my parents text me saying they’ve “taken care of the groceries” and that all I need to do is cook. I didn’t respond because honestly I was already annoyed and didn’t want to get into it over text. Then a couple days later, THEY JUST SHOW UP. They walk in with grocery store potato salad and like 2 rotisserie chickens and are acting all proud like they solved the problem. My mom literally goes, “See? We brought food! Now you can host like normal.”
I just stood there staring at this, maybe $12 worth of food, after YEARS of me going all out and spending hundreds and doing everything myself. I felt so disrespected I didn’t even know what to say. Is it actually expected that the host just eats all the cost and labor forever?? Because to me it feels like they just completely ignored what I was asking and tried to strong-arm me back into doing everything. Now things are tense and I’m being painted as “difficult” and “ruining tradition.” Am I bad person, for canceling and refusing to just go along with it?
Best,
K.
Thank you so much for sharing your story, it really hit home, and a lot of people can relate to feeling taken for granted like that. Hopefully, something in there helps you feel a bit more supported and less alone in all this.
- You’re not a catering service, stop acting like one — You’ve basically trained them for 7 years that you’ll handle everything no matter what. Of course they pushed back, why wouldn’t they? It’s been working for them. That doesn’t mean you’re wrong, it just means the dynamic needs a reset. Next time (if there is one), don’t ask for contributions like it’s optional. Set it up like: “I’ll host, you bring X, Y, Z.” Assign stuff. People weirdly respect structure more than open-ended requests.
- They didn’t miss the point, they ignored it — This is the part that sucks, but it’s important. They understood what you meant. They just didn’t like it. Showing up with rotisserie chicken wasn’t a misunderstanding; it was them trying to nudge you back into your usual role. Once you see it that way, it becomes less confusing and more about boundaries.
- You’re allowed to make traditions, and end them — People get weirdly entitled about traditions, especially when they benefit from them. But you didn’t sign a lifelong contract to host Easter forever. Traditions are supposed to be enjoyable, not financially draining and exhausting. If it stopped feeling good, you’re allowed to change it or drop it entirely.
With a little communication and understanding, Easter can be a time where family, kindness, and shared effort come together beautifully. Celebrating success doesn’t have to mean doing it all alone, everyone can enjoy the holiday when contributions are fair and appreciated.
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Share your story in the comments, your experience might be featured in our next article, and the Bright Side community will be here to support you and lift your spirits.