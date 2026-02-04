I Refuse to Be Thrown Away After 12 Years Without a Fight

Hi Bright Side,

After 12 years at my company, my boss hired a 23-year-old to “assist” me. I thought I’d finally have help with my workload. I was wrong.

Within a month, she had my parking spot, my biggest clients, and even my corner office. When I finally asked my boss about it, he just smiled and said, “She reminds me of you. Before you got comfortable.”

I said nothing. I just kept doing my job, staying late, covering for her mistakes, and watching her take credit for my ideas in meetings. My coworkers noticed but didn’t speak up. I felt invisible.

Then, 2 weeks later, my boss came running into my workspace, pale and shaking. He’d just discovered that all the major accounts she’d been “managing” were about to walk. Clients were furious—deadlines missed, emails ignored, promises broken. Three of our biggest contracts were ready to cancel.

He begged me to fix it. Said I was the only one who could save these relationships. I looked at him for a long moment, then asked, “Are you sure you want someone who got too comfortable?”

I haven’t decided what to do yet. Part of me wants to save those accounts because I built them. Part of me thinks maybe it’s time to let him see what happens without me. I don’t want to be petty, but I also don’t want to keep being taken for granted.

I really need advice here. Should I step in and clean up the mess she made, knowing nothing will probably change? Or should I finally put myself first, even if it means watching something I built fall apart? I’ve never felt so torn in my entire career.

Yours,

Janet