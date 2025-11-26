Your husband and his ex wife both went missing at the same time? Something smells fishy
I Refuse to Cancel My Family Dinner for My Sick Stepdaughter
Family drama hits different when you are the one in the middle of it. I am someone who always chooses others. But just this one time, I chose myself and my loved ones, and now suddenly I am the family villain and my marriage is falling apart.
I had been planning our long-awaited family dinner for months. I sent invites and all my relatives — siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, parents were coming!
It was supposed to be a simple but special night where everyone finally sat together after years. I booked the place, coordinated schedules, and even saved up for it because I wanted it to be perfect.
Then everything started falling apart.
On the big day, my stepdaughter woke up with a high fever. She looked miserable and tired. I was worried and told my husband. My husband works in another city during the week, and he was getting ready to drive back home. He already refused to come to the reunion, btw, and we had a big fight over it.
He begged, “Wait till I get back home or cancel the dinner! It’s not more important than my daughter.” He sounded stressed and annoyed, like he expected me to drop everything on the spot.
My stepdaughter’s mom lives not too far and usually handles things when my husband is away. So I called her. Then I called again. Nothing. She ignored every call and every message, knowing very well that I already had plans for today months in advance.
I was stuck between a sick kid with no backup and a dinner that took months to organize. My sons were super excited to go and meet their family, and I couldn’t upset them.
Plus, everyone was traveling to get to this family reunion and I couldn’t ruin their night just because my stepdaughter was sick, and her parents weren’t looking out for her. I told myself that my husband would be here in an hour or two, or his ex-wife would see the texts I left and show up. This was not my mess to deal with. So, I gave her medicine and water, and asked her to rest up.
I also asked a neighbor to check up on her once in a while till a parent comes. I took my sons and left for the party. It was everything I wished for! Such a warm, lovely reunion. So many hugs and photos!
After dinner, we rushed home. And when I came back, I froze. My husband had a look on his face that told me I was in trouble before he even said a word. He was furious that I went to the dinner instead of waiting for him or canceling it.
My stepdaughter was asleep on the couch, covered in blankets, and he made me feel like I had abandoned her completely. His ex-wife was curled up beside her daughter.
My husband refuses to talk to me. This whole situation made me realize how often stepmoms get blamed, no matter what they pick.
If I had canceled the dinner, people would say I baby her too much. Since I went to the dinner, people say I am a bad stepmom. My stepdaughter hasn’t made a big deal out of this, and we are still cool.
However, her mom implied that I could’ve just taken her to the family reunion with me, instead of leaving her alone. This is so wild to me. Why would I take a sick child to a big party??
I helped her rest and get better. Both of them are blaming me but like, I’m not even her parent. They are! They should’ve taken care of their own daughter. I did my part.
Sometimes, the world may feel like it’s running on anger and selfishness. But every once in a while, we come across moments that restore our faith in humanity. Read: 10 Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Ultimate Cure