I Won’t Be Changing Diapers—I’m a Grandma, Not a Nanny
We recently got a letter from a grandmother whose story left us heartbroken. She stepped in to help her son and daughter-in-law after their baby was born, only to be told she wasn’t welcome to babysit anymore. Here’s her side of the story.
The letter
Hey Bright Side,
When my son’s family moved to the city and my daughter-in-law gave birth, I stepped in to help. I practically ran a daycare in their home, but I did it out of love and a desire to support them through a tough time. Then, one evening, I overheard a heated argument between my son and his wife. What crushed me was when she tearfully said, “Your mom can’t even change diapers properly. Last time, she didn’t change it on time and blamed it on an allergy.”
That moment hit me like a storm. I’ve raised kids, I’ve been there before, and yet I was suddenly made to feel incompetent. A few days later, she sat me down and said, “You aren’t allowed ever again to babysit my kids. You can’t handle their care properly.” My heart sank. I wasn’t expecting that, after all the love and time I gave.
I don’t know what to do now. I feel rejected as a grandmother, and I wonder if I should fight for my place in my grandchildren’s lives or step back completely.
— Patricia
What we think.
Thank you, Patricia, for sending us your heartfelt letter. First of all, please know that your love and willingness to help do not go unnoticed, even if your daughter-in-law’s words were hurtful. It’s hard when someone questions your ability as a grandmother, especially after you’ve poured so much time and energy into supporting them.
That said, this may be the moment to take a gentle step back. Sometimes young parents feel overwhelmed and defensive, and it comes out in unfair ways. Give them space, but keep your bond with your grandkids alive in small ways, visiting, reading to them, or being present during family time without taking on all the responsibility. In the long run, consistency, patience, and open communication will show your family that your role as a loving grandmother is irreplaceable.