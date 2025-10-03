I Won’t Be Changing Diapers—I’m a Grandma, Not a Nanny

That moment hit me like a storm. I’ve raised kids, I’ve been there before, and yet I was suddenly made to feel incompetent. A few days later, she sat me down and said, “You aren’t allowed ever again to babysit my kids. You can’t handle their care properly.” My heart sank. I wasn’t expecting that, after all the love and time I gave.

I don’t know what to do now. I feel rejected as a grandmother, and I wonder if I should fight for my place in my grandchildren’s lives or step back completely.

— Patricia