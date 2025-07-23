I Refuse to Give Up My Financial Freedom to My Kids Just Because I Found Love Again at 64

Dear Bright Side,

I (64) found love a year ago after being a widow for more than 20 years.

I have three adult children with my late husband. He was a good man and financially well-off. He left me a considerable amount of money, which will be divided among my three children after my passing.

Now, for the first time in years, I feel young again after meeting Austin. He’s a wonderful man who showers me with love and respect. However, he’s 48 and lives paycheck to paycheck.

Just a week ago, Austin proposed to me, and I was over the moon. But my children think he’s only after my money. They told me, “You can marry only if you put your assets in our names—or forget about us!”

I refused, and then they all froze when I revealed that I had already made my decision. I had a feeling they wouldn’t approve, so Austin and I quietly signed the marriage papers the day after he proposed. We wanted to make our union official first, then share the news in time—and perhaps even plan a ceremony when they were ready to accept it.

When I told them, I watched their faces turn pale. They were furious and left without saying a word.

That night, I drove to my eldest daughter’s home to talk things through, hoping for understanding. But I was stunned when she refused to even let me in. She told me I had no right to marry him without telling them first.

For once, I feel happy and alive again. Am I wrong to put myself first?

Am I wrong to stand up for myself and refuse to give up my money just because I’ve found love again?

Sincerely,

Deborah