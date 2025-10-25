I Refuse to Help My Grandmother Who Needs Daily Care—I’m Not a Family Backup Plan

Hi!

I’m being called selfish by my entire family because I refuse to become my grandmother’s full-time caregiver. She’s 82, needs daily assistance, and everyone assumes I should do it because I’m single and work from home. But here’s what they ignore—this same grandmother refused to raise me when my mom died. She said “I’m too old for children” and sent me to relatives. Now, suddenly, I’m the “only one she trusts.”

I offered to help pay for a nurse, but they want me to move in, cook, clean, bathe her—basically give up my life. They say I’ll regret it when she’s gone. Maybe I will. But where was her regret when I needed her?

I’m tired of being everyone’s backup plan.

If that makes me the villain, so be it.

Yesterday, she called me herself. I expected manipulation. Instead, she said:

“I don’t want you here. I want your forgiveness.”

I didn’t know what to say.

Now I don’t know if I’m walking away... or finally going back.

