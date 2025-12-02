I Refuse to Give Up My Christmas Vacation Just Because I’m Child Free

I told him that his request was unfair since I had done everything the right way and Sally was being irresponsible by not applying on time. It wasn’t the first time this happened, either. She always tries to swap with us and uses her kids as an excuse every single time.



So I decided to put in my next request for leave. I told my boss I know it’s early, but I’d like to apply for maternity leave, for 6 months from now. What they didn’t know was that I was 12 weeks pregnant with my first child.



I insisted on the trip because it would be the only time my entire family would be together, and my fiancé and I wanted to share the news with them in person. But now my boss and coworker are upset with me. They say that I used my pregnancy to get what I wanted.



So Bright Side, what’s your advice? How should I deal with this?



Regards,

Rita S.