11 Kind Teachers Who Became Quiet Heroes for Their Students
People
22 hours ago
1.
- I faked my way through 4th and 5th grade math. I never understood how to do long division but managed to hide that from the teachers and answer test questions by reverse multiplication—basically, guessed a number and multiplied it out and saw how close I would get, and kept doing it until I got the answer.
My 6th grade math teacher figured out that I was faking and had no idea how to actually divide anything. She had me come in one afternoon to “help with cleaning the erasers” (all the kids fought for this privilege, so I was thrilled), sat me down, and tutored me until I grasped the concept. Bless you, Mrs. Gillespie! © SaltyAbility / Reddit
2.
- This is relatively small, but I was convinced that I could never do science. I hated biology and chemistry and expected physics to be the same. Well... I worked really hard and really liked the subject, but I didn’t do very well. Didn’t get a very good grade.
But my teacher encouraged me to take the advanced class in my senior year. I insisted I wasn’t cut out for it. She said otherwise. Kind of ragged on me until I took her class.
I eventually went to college for a political science major. Eventually switched to physics. I am now working at an observatory and getting my PhD in physics. All because I had one teacher who pushed me and believed in me. © DragonMeme / Reddit
3.
- I was in a rough place in sec one. Bad company and bad habits too. One teacher helped me turn everything around. I ended up changing streams and made it as the head of student council, and I was also doing well at water polo.
If I could, I’d give him all the credit. I heard he changed schools and now gets paid more. I still message him once every year for Teacher’s Day. © Professional_Disk115 / Reddit
4.
- At my high school, we had an annual week-long science trip, fully paid for by fundraising. Only 4 people were selected to go each year. My sophomore year, I was chosen.
I knew there was no way I was going to be allowed to go. I had never been out of the state, never been on a single vacation, never been on a plane, and never been away from home for more than 24 hours. My parents were incredibly conservative and immediately said no.
I had a science teacher who just didn’t accept the no. Instead of just giving up and selecting someone else, he called and tried to convince my parents. When that didn’t work, he came to my house and had dinner with my family to convince my dad that I would be an asset and he would be doing me a disservice by not letting me go.
He sat and ate my mom’s terrible cooking and talked to my parents for over 2 hours until he got a “we’ll think about it”. Then he just kept following up. I had never had someone in my corner like that before, who was willing to go to bat for me like that.
He wore them down, and it was the best week of my teenage life. I’d never seen the ocean. 20 years later, and I can still recall every detail of that trip. It was a major pivot point for me. © chrissyv54 / Reddit
5.
- My teacher once saw me walking with my heels sticking out. He asked what had happened, and I told him that my shoes had become too tight, causing me blisters. The next day, he brought me out of the hall during assembly to get me to try on a couple of pairs of shoes so that I didn’t have to wear my old shoes anymore. © Difficult-Foot-4896 / Reddit
6.
- My physics teacher in high school hosted an annual trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando for 15-20 kids for over a week. I was one of the better and most interested students in his class. He was an incredible teacher who found examples in physics everywhere. He also used to work for Disney prior to teaching.
Since my family was not so well-off and I could not afford the trip to Walt Disney World, I declined when he asked me if I was going to join. He probed a bit, and he somehow found the funds to have me join without me even inquiring. I don’t know if he pulled school money or there was a surplus, but either way, that was one of my best memories from that school.
I still keep in touch with him 15 years later. © marincho / Reddit
7.
- 3rd grade-Mrs. Jones. My dad had just deserted us, and we were suddenly destitute. She bought my school pictures for us and paid my lunch bill all year.
She never said a word about it. Only found out later. Bless her. © Ljmeeds1 / Reddit
8.
- My daughter Emma went from straight A’s to failing in six weeks. She wouldn’t talk to me, just locked herself in her room. I’d always pushed her toward engineering and math, so when her grades crashed, I stormed into Mrs. Peterson’s classroom to complain.
Mrs. Peterson pulled out a folder and said, “Your daughter has an extraordinary ability. But she’s terrified you’ll find out.” Inside were pages of stories and poems Emma had written during class. The writing was beautiful and mature.
Mrs. Peterson had been staying after school to help Emma catch up while nurturing her writing. She’d even submitted one of Emma’s stories to a competition. Emma won second place and $500. “She thinks you’ll make her stop because it’s not STEM,” Mrs. Peterson said.
I went home and told Emma I’d seen her work. She cried. I cried. The truth was, I would’ve shut it down for calculus and coding.
Mrs. Peterson saw my daughter when I was too busy pushing what seemed practical. Some teachers save the parts of kids everyone else overlooks.
9.
- It was in my high school. My chemistry teacher. I was a bright student, especially in chemistry. When my grades went down, my parents only bashed me, whereas my sir understood it was due to my mental health issues and literally talked to me and calmed me down.
It felt so good. I felt like somebody legit cared and understood me then. My family only cared about my grades, obviously! © Sonal_D_J / Reddit
10.
- Had a high school art teacher who would let me stay in his classroom during lunches. Always gave me half his sandwich and other extra food because he knew I didn’t eat much otherwise.
He would also keep a drawer in the classroom stocked with snacks so that I could swing by and grab something between classes if I needed to. He was just a kind person :) © pseudonymous_lemon / Reddit
11.
- At 18, I lost both my parents and our home almost at the same time. I stayed in school, but barely. I skipped meals, avoided people, and cried in places where I thought no one would see me.
One afternoon, a teacher noticed me sitting in my car in the parking lot, breaking down. She told me I was coming with her, no explanation, no questions. From then on, she quietly made sure I stayed afloat, helping me get through school without ever telling me how. I lived with her for 2 years.
At my graduation, she asked to speak. I thought it would just be a kind goodbye. Instead, she revealed that for years she’d been setting money aside for me, saving bit by bit so I wouldn’t leave school with nothing. She handed me the paperwork and told me it was enough for a down payment on my own place.
She said she wanted me to start adulthood with something stable since I’d lost everything so early. I stood there shaking, realizing she hadn’t just helped me survive. She’d been planning for my future the whole time.
Years later, many students still remember these moments more clearly than any exam or award. A kind word, a meal, an extra hour, or unwavering belief can change the entire direction of a life. These teachers may never call themselves heroes, but for the students they helped, their impact lasts forever.
