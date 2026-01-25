I Refuse to Help My Parents Who Abandoned Me at 18

Dear Bright Side,

The day I turned 18, my parents kicked me out of the family home. There was no warning. One day, I was a teenager with parents. The next, I was standing outside with a suitcase and a slammed door behind me.

No safety net. No backup plan. No explanation. I slept on friends’ couches, skipped meals, and worked two jobs while trying to stay in school.

I cried myself to sleep more nights than I can count. Every day felt like survival mode.