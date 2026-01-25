just say "throw the baby out of your live just like you throw me out from your live ?" An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷 Or "You just take care the baby up to 18 yr old by your own again and throw it out AGAIN just like you throw me out ?"
I Refuse to Help My Parents Who Abandoned Me at 18
Being cut off by your own parents can leave scars that last well into adulthood. And when the people who once abandoned you suddenly reappear with expectations, it can force a painful reckoning. One Bright Side reader, April (26, F), shared how a single phone call reopened everything she thought she had healed.
Here’s her letter:
Dear Bright Side,
The day I turned 18, my parents kicked me out of the family home. There was no warning. One day, I was a teenager with parents. The next, I was standing outside with a suitcase and a slammed door behind me.
No safety net. No backup plan. No explanation. I slept on friends’ couches, skipped meals, and worked two jobs while trying to stay in school.
I cried myself to sleep more nights than I can count. Every day felt like survival mode.
I was forced to survive for eight years.
For eight years, there was silence. No calls. No birthdays. No holidays.
At first, I hoped they’d reach out. Then I waited. Then I stopped expecting anything at all. Eventually, I learned how to live without them.
It wasn’t easy, but I built a life on my own terms. I stopped needing their approval. I stopped hoping for an apology.
I finally got the call I had wanted.
One afternoon, my phone lit up with my mom’s name. I almost didn’t answer. When I did, she sounded cheerful, like nothing had ever happened. Like we’d spoken yesterday.
“We need to talk to you about something important,” she said. “Your father and I have news.” Then she told me she was pregnant.
But that wasn’t the most shocking part.
She talked about how unexpected it was. How tired she felt. How my dad was picking up extra shifts. How hard everything suddenly was.
Then her tone shifted. She said they needed me to move back home. To help around the house during the pregnancy. To support them. And later, to babysit once the baby arrived.
I listened in silence as she said “family helps family”.
I finally asked the question I’d carried for years.
After everything she said, I asked the one thing that had been burning in me since I was 18. “Where was my family when you threw me out with nothing?”
She sighed like I was being dramatic. “That was different,” she said. “You were grown. This is a baby.”
In that moment, everything became clear.
I realized I wasn’t being called because they missed me. I was being called because they needed me.
The years I struggled alone didn’t matter. The nights I went hungry didn’t matter. The silence didn’t matter. They would have never called me if they didn’t need me.
Now I’m left with a decision I never asked for.
Part of me feels angry. Part of me feels sad. And part of me feels numb. I built my life without them. I learned how to survive without support.
And now I’m being asked to show up for the very people who never showed up for me. I don’t know what I owe them—if anything. But I don’t have any other family. What should I do?
April
Dear April,
Thank you for sharing this tough story with us. While we can’t make your decision for you, here are some things to keep in mind while you consider your options:
- Being an adult doesn’t erase the need for care: You don’t stop being a parent just because your child turned 18. Support matters at every age, especially when it’s taken away without warning.
- Abandonment isn’t the same as estrangement: Being forced out suddenly breaks basic trust and safety. Time alone doesn’t heal that kind of loss unless it’s acknowledged.
- It’s okay to question relationships built on need, not care: When contact only happens during someone else’s crisis, it’s worth asking what role you’re truly being offered.
Keep doing you they stopped being parents when you turned 18 you owe the absolutely nothing
If you don't have any other family, then you don't have ANY family. Those people are NOT your parents, and never were, and I'm sure they will be fail to be parents for their new child as well. Block their number, cut off all contact, and hope that the child get's removed before suffering your fate and in time to wind up with a decent family, hopefully with no memory of its birth failures. If you know the approximate birth date, you might want to call DCFS on them after about a month.