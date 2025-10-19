I Refuse to Let My DIL Get My Late Son’s Inheritance

Dear Bright Side,

My 32 y.o. son died just 3 months ago in a car accident.

His wife of 8 years has already found a new man and is relocating to New York with him. She’s taking my 8-year-old grandson with her and demanding my son’s $90K inheritance from me.

I said, “You don’t deserve a dime! That money is my right! And my grandson will receive his share when he turns 18.” She smiled.

But then I froze when she looked me in the eye and said, “You will not like how this will end.”

The next day, my grandson came crying. I froze when he revealed that his mother had decided to move to New York with her new boyfriend—without him.

I called her, and she said, “Well, since you decided not to give me a dime of that money, it’s on you to raise your grandson until he turns 18.”

Now my whole life is turned upside down. I am 65, and even though I love my grandson with all my heart, I’m not in the physical or financial condition to take full care of him.

But I still believe that my DIL should not get my son’s inheritance. I don’t want her to blow it on another man after moving on so quickly, as if my son never even existed.

What should I do?

Sincerely,

Diane