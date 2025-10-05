I Refuse to Pay for Everyone Just Because I’m the Only Vegan

Hi Bright Side,



I chose a nice vegan restaurant to celebrate my birthday with 7 friends.



When the $375 bill arrived, no one moved. Finally, one friend said, “You should pay. We hate vegan food — we only came here for you.”

I just smiled, then stepped outside to calm down, and thought for a while.

10 minutes later, I came back holding a basket. Everyone froze as I explained that I had been doing some calculations. I said, “If you expect me to cover the cost of a meal you didn’t even enjoy, then it’s only fair that you cover all the times we went to steakhouses and burger joints where I had to sit there with just a salad because you chose the restaurant.”

They looked confused but started pulling out money anyway, embarrassed by the other diners who were now watching us.

Then I added, “As for this dinner, I’ll let you pay for it, and I’ll consider it my birthday gift.”

I took the money, left the restaurant, and donated it all to a vegan organisation.

That night, I got text messages from friends saying I had acted childishly and embarrassingly.

So now I wonder: did I go too far, or was I simply standing up for myself?



Yours,

Gemma

