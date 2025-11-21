I Refuse to Let My Husband Control Me, I Earn the Money, So It’s My Rules

Dear Bright Side,

My husband always used to brag about being the provider. I didn’t mind at first — it was true, he worked hard, and I appreciated that.

But when he lost his job a couple of years ago, everything changed. I picked up more hours at work, got promoted, and now I make about three times what he used to earn. At first, he said he was proud of me.

But lately, he’s been acting weird. He keeps asking how I spend my money — things like why I bought new shoes or went out with my coworkers. It’s like he can’t handle the fact that I’m the one paying the bills now.