I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Control Who I Date—She’s Not My Child to Please

Hi Bright Side,

My husband died 7 months ago. It was awful, I grieved, but I also don’t want to spend the rest of my life alone. I finally felt ready to date again. I’ve had a couple of guys over, nothing serious, but every time, my stepdaughter (18) would make a scene. She’d cry about her dad, sit in the living room looking miserable, or straight up refuse to leave the house so we had no privacy.

At some point I snapped and told her, “If you can’t handle me moving on, then maybe you need to move out, because I want to live my life.” She didn’t argue, in fact, she didn’t say a word, just smirked.

The next day, I got home and noticed that several boxes of my husband’s stuff were gone. When I asked her, she just looked me straight in the eye and said, “I donated them. You keep saying you want to move forward, so I thought I’d help you actually do it.”