I Refuse to Let My Stepmom Erase My Mom’s Memory, So I Chose Revenge

The fact that your own FATHER could not be bothered to talk to you about it, BEFORE moving it out of the house says a lot. Your SM isn't creeped out by it she is forcing your dad to choose sides, and he did. I think that you should tell him exactly how you feel about it, and regardless of what his wife wants that you are NEVER GOING TO FORGET ABOUT YOUR MOM. You can start by spraying your mom's favorite perfume around the house and play her favorite songs when he's there. It will be a bonus if your SM is there too, but the point is to remind him if what he lost. If he gives you grief about it then you will know for sure that he didn't care about her as much as he might say. Is it possible that he and the SM were an item before your mom died? I don't know how old you are but perhaps you can stay with your Aunt. The fact that your mom's memory is being erased is so wrong. If your father has children with her he will be truly stuck, financially, emotionally and even physically, because she will hold any child over his head to get what she wants. Anyone with minor children should NOT REMARRY. Live together, if you want, but don't share anything that can financially or emotionally or physically tie you to anyone but your child until they are adults. Children take it very personally when they lose one parent and then have to put up with a New MOMMY OR DADDY ! It's unfair to the child and because they are children, you can't expect them to be rational about their feelings, because they ARE CHILDREN. Any parent that doesn't take the childrens interests first are just fooling themselves. It doesn't matter if the stepparent is wonderful or not. How many stories are on this site about "MY CHILD'S COMFORT, SAFETY, AND ANY OTHER CONCERNS COMES FIRST" It's a natural reaction. There's also the other side, "MY PARENT FORGOT ME BECAUSE MY STEP WHATEVER WANTS THEM TO BE THERE FOR THEIR ____fill in the blank. There's no upside to the MAJORITY of these situations. Protect yourself from the SM FROM HELL because your father doesn't seem like he is going to.
I Refuse to Let My Stepmom Erase My Mom’s Memory, So I Chose Revenge
Hey Bright Side,
I’ve got a story for you, and I’m not proud... but I also don’t regret it. After my mom passed away, we kept her ashes in her favorite vase. It was special to all of us. But soon after, my dad remarried. His new wife absolutely hated the vase. She said, “It creeps me out, I want it gone!”
One day, my dad told me they had moved it to my aunt’s house. I just smiled to myself. That night, I went into my stepmom’s bedroom and quietly hid all her necessary things in random, unexpected places. I wanted her to feel a tiny fraction of the frustration she gave me. Then I also messed up her clothes and scattered some stuff around the room.
When they returned, she was furious and threatened to ground me. I didn’t care: she had been dismissive of something that meant everything to me. Even now, she still asks about the things I hid, and I just pretend not to know.
But, yeah, well, ugh, I don’t know. Did I cross the line? Where is the line?
— Evelyn
Thank you so much for sending in your story! It’s clear that your stepmom’s attitude toward your mom’s belongings hurt you deeply, and it’s completely understandable to have strong feelings about it. While getting revenge can feel satisfying in the moment, it’s also a chance to reflect on ways to express your emotions constructively.
Instead of acting out physically, try keeping a journal or confiding in someone you trust about your frustrations. Writing down your feelings can help you release anger safely without escalating conflict. You could also consider having a calm conversation with your dad or stepmom to explain why certain things are meaningful to you: sometimes adults don’t realize the emotional weight of their actions.
Balancing your own feelings with family dynamics is never easy, but finding ways to assert yourself while staying safe and respectful can help protect your emotional well-being and maintain peace in the long term.
