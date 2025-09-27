I Refuse to Lose My Inheritance Just Because I’m Childfree

Hi Bright Side,

I’m 45 and childfree, but I’ve been raising my two stepkids for the past 10 years.

My parents always wanted me to have children of my own, but I chose to focus on my career instead. At the time, my husband and I weren’t financially stable, and I didn’t think it was right to bring more kids into the picture.

Recently, my parents told me they plan to leave their entire inheritance to my sister. My mom said, “She has real children, unlike you.” I smiled.

What they didn’t know was that I had been undergoing fertility treatments for the past year because my husband and I had finally decided it was the right time.

Weeks later, during a family dinner, everyone froze in shock when I revealed that I was pregnant.

My mom got up to hug me, but I stopped her.

I placed the ultrasound photos on the table and told my parents, “This is the only time you’ll see your grandchild, because from now on I want nothing to do with you. Enjoy!”

I walked out.

Since then, my mother has been calling nonstop, begging to be part of my pregnancy journey.

She says I’m being cruel and reminds me how much she dreamed of me having a child.

But the thing is, I can’t forgive them for choosing my sister and her kids and dismissing my stepkids.

I am their daughter, not just a baby machine.

So tell me: am I really being cruel, or just reasonable?

Meghan