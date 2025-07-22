I Refuse to Raise My Grandkids Now That I’m Retired and Everyone Thinks I’m the Villain

“I raised 2 kids and 2 stepkids alone, with many difficulties. Now at 69 and retired, I deserve to enjoy my life.

Last month, my daughter and her husband died in a car accident. My family asked me to care for the kids, but I had to refuse, ’You don’t know... I’ve sacrificed a lot in my whole life. I can’t provide the care they need!’

I just think, I love my grandkids, but can’t an old woman just enjoy her life after all those years spent caring for others? Now, my family blames me for abandoning the kids. Some say I’m selfish, others understand I’m human. I’m torn between guilt and the right to live my own life.”