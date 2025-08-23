I Refuse to Ruin My Son’s Birthday Just to Keep My MIL Happy

Dear Bright Side,



My son, Jason, is turning 16 this year, and I have gone all out to plan something special for him. Over the last few months, I booked the venue he wanted, ordered a customized cake, and even got him the new gaming computer he has been begging for.



The planning has been in full force since his last birthday, and our entire family knows exactly what has been going on. We told them about the dates and venue early enough, so everyone could make a plan to be there and celebrate the day with him.



But a couple of months ago, my MIL called me and asked me to move his party up by a week because she scheduled a cosmetic surgery for that day. I told her that it wouldn’t be possible because the venue was fully booked for months in advance and our other relatives already paid for their flight tickets.



Plus, it was his big day and the actual birthday happened to coincide with the weekend that it was planned for. I told her that her grandson should come first, and it might be best for her to reschedule her surgery.



